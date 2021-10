I am a middle-aged man averse to taking risks. I have been driving a 1988 Volvo since 1991. My vision board is a collection of thumbtacks pressed into blank cork. I have not travelled anywhere in fifteen years, except to see my mother-in-law in her retirement home in Piscataway. I even wear sunscreen to bed—just in case my night-light emits UV rays. I would like to have some fun before I die. Please help!