Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference with nine other state governors in Mission, Texas to discuss the ongoing crisis at the border as well as what Texas is doing to keep communities safe in the midst of President Joe Biden's disastrous open border policies. During the press conference, Governor Abbott and the other governors discussed the far-reaching impact of the Biden administration's open border policies, particularly with the rise in fentanyl in communities across the nation. The governors also outlined a 10-point plan that President Biden can take to end the crisis.

MISSION, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO