BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Here's When And Where To Watch The Award Show Online

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards took place last night, and with the show came a bunch of energetic and engaging performances. The booking was great, and each production had a fantastic stage design to match. Baby Keem was backed by a bunch of black-masked dancers and pyrotechnics as he performed "Family Ties" without Kendrick Lamar. Young Thug began his medley of recent singles atop a gigantic spider with an 8-bit video game backdrop (after performing "Tick Tock," he was joined by Gunna for "Too Sexy" and "Ski.") There was also Isaiah Rashad, who recreated the front of a corner store to run through “From The Garden” with Doechii and Kal Banx and “Wat U Sed.” Finally, BIA performed her TikTok-to-Billboard hit "Whole Lotta Money" with an assist from Lil Jon and a projection of a massive chandelier. Catch all the eye-popping sets below.

HIP HOP ・ 5 DAYS AGO