There’s plenty to say about this movie other than the fact that it’s a bit campy and yes, kind of disgusting in some areas. But it’s also a fun look at a horror movie that takes place in a once-thriving neighborhood that was brought down when the man that was looking out for the place was killed. A lot of musical celebrities have turned to acting over the years and quite a few of them have made it clear that they’re not exactly Oscar-winning thespians quite yet, even though some have managed to get that far. Snoop Dogg has been in a number of movies as of now, but one of those that didn’t appear to get a lot of love back in the day when it came out was Bones, which is kind of understandable since back in 2001 things were still changing on the movie scene and this story might have come at the wrong time or could have been eclipsed by something else. Apart from a few hiccups with special effects that could easily be cured in a remake or reboot, Bones was pretty solid.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO