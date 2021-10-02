CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final thoughts, prediction as Clemson attempts to bounce back with BC in town

By Alexis Cubit
Raleigh News & Observer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson’s trials for the season went from an uncharacteristically sluggish offense to also include losing key players on both sides of the ball. Defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee, as well as running back Will Shipley, will be out against an undefeated and experienced Boston College squad on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium (7:30 p.m., ACC Network). Bresee is out for the season after tearing his left ACL against N.C. State, while Davis will be out for six or seven more weeks. He’s recovering from surgery on a bicep tear sustained against Georgia Tech.

