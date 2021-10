Haas is likely to run Ferrari-selected junior drivers during mandatory FP1 outings in 2022, according to team principal Guenther Steiner. New regulations are set to be approved that will see all teams required to run a rookie with no grand prix experience for a minimum of two FP1 sessions next season. The hope is it will increase opportunities for young drivers and provide them with race weekend experience at a time when testing in F1 is severely limited.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO