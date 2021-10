STOCKTON (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has located a Stockton man that deputies say killed his girlfriend and stabbed her mother. D’Angelo Webb has been located in the Contra Costa community of Bay Point. San Joaquin County deputies are working with Contra Costa deputies, and at this time there is no additional information. Deputies say Brandi Hornsby, 24, was killed in the home she shared with the suspect. The two had a six-week-old baby together. After not hearing from Brandi for days, on Monday, Brandi’s mom, Tonya Wilkerson, went looking for her. She saw a car in the driveway, but no...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO