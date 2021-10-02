Detectives Investigating Assault Case Charge Man with Illegal Possession Of A Firearm
BRYANS ROAD, Md. - On September 30, detectives were conducting an investigation into an assault and were inside a residence in the 200 block of Gentry Court in Bryans Road. During the investigation, detectives found a loaded firearm inside the house. Edward Carroll Gaines, 73, of Bryans Road, is prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm due to a previous felony conviction. Investigators also learned Gaines had an open warrant through the Maryland State Police.www.thebaynet.com
