Why are COVID vaccines starting to wear off? LCCC's Kestler shares the science
ELYRIA — Protection is starting to slowly wear off among the first people vaccinated against COVID-19. But why?. After all, a lot of other vaccines are extremely long-lived. In many cases, people vaccinated as children against measles, mumps and rubella are protected for life. Shots to fend off the chickenpox are effective for a decade or two, hepatitis vaccines can be good for 15 to 30 years and tetanus usually only requires a booster after 10 years.chroniclet.com
