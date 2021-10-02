CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Why are COVID vaccines starting to wear off? LCCC's Kestler shares the science

By Jason Hawk The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELYRIA — Protection is starting to slowly wear off among the first people vaccinated against COVID-19. But why?. After all, a lot of other vaccines are extremely long-lived. In many cases, people vaccinated as children against measles, mumps and rubella are protected for life. Shots to fend off the chickenpox are effective for a decade or two, hepatitis vaccines can be good for 15 to 30 years and tetanus usually only requires a booster after 10 years.

