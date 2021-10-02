Why are COVID vaccines starting to wear off? LCCC's Kestler shares the science

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Looking back over the course of the pandemic, Dr. Nina Radcliff says there is one thing that has been the main game-changer in the fight against COVID. “Speaking as a frontline physician the creation and distribution of safe and effective COVID vaccines is at the top when it comes to changes over the course of the pandemic," said Dr. Nina Radcliff to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “It's as close as science gets to a miracle, the culmination of decades of infectious disease research, the creation of the whole new type of vaccinology, and speed and hope in the face of crisis. It's saved lives, keeping people out of the hospital and has reunited vaccinated Americans with families and the return of many normal activities.”

