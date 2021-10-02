CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAP benefits increase and expanded eligibility effective Oct. 1, do you qualify?

By Jordan Bondurant, Jackie DeFusco
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 9 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The largest permanent increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the program’s history takes effect Oct. 1. It coincides with expanded income eligibility in Virginia.

It means SNAP recipients will see more money uploaded on their cards even though a separate pandemic-era boost to benefits ended on Thursday. It comes as the state reports an alarming spike in food insecurity during the pandemic.

A recent update to the Thrifty Food Plan methodology by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is behind the increase. SNAP benefits are based on the Thrifty Food Plan to estimate the cost of groceries needed to provide a healthy diet for a family of four. It was the first update to the plan since 1975.

USDA projects an average increase of $36 per person per month because of this change, excluding additional funds that were part of pandemic relief.

SNAP, Feed More partner to keep Virginia families fed

“No one in Virginia should ever go hungry. This long overdue change to the Thrifty Food Plan means that over 760,000 Virginians can better afford nutritious meals,” said Virginia Department of Social Services Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “Food insecurity has spiked to frightening levels during the pandemic, and every opportunity to provide meals and more financial resources to low-income families must be taken.”

Additionally, income limits for eligible families are increasing.

“The SNAP expansion that took place in Virginia this year is the largest SNAP expansion in state history, where over 25,000 families are newly eligible for the program,” said Virginia Poverty Law Center Public Benefits Staff Attorney Salaam Bhatti.

Bhatti said much of the increase compared to last year took effect on July 1 but another uptick took effect today as part of an annual federal boost. He said the General Assembly also made other changes to eligibility recently.

“The Department of Social Services no longer looks at how much money you have in your savings account or if you have stocks or anything like that. That resource test is gone,” Bhatti said.

The table below shows what the new maximum gross monthly income will be for Oct. 1-Sept. 30, 2022, compared to the gross maximum that went into effect on Oct. 1, 2020.

Household Size 2021-22 Maximum Gross Monthly Income 2020-21 Maximum Gross Monthly Income
1 $2,147 $1,383
2 $2,904 $1,868
3 $3,660 $2,353
4 $4,147 $2,839
5 $5,147 $3,324
6 $5,930 $3,809
7 $6,687 $4,295
8 $7,444 $4,780
Each additional member $757 $486

If you have questions about SNAP benefits, head over to the Virginia Department of Social Services website .

VPLC also has an online eligibility calculator tool and a helpline, 866 753 SNAP .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Tulsa World

Pandemic benefits for free, reduced school lunches finally go out

The wait is almost over for Oklahoma families looking for their students’ 2020-2021 Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Education and Oklahoma Department of Human Services confirmed that electronic P-EBT payments for the 2020-2021 school year have started to go out to eligible families across the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WECT

SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states

NEW YORK (Gray News) – New York could soon be added to the shortlist of states that participate in the restaurant meals program (RMP) as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). According to WWNY, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing statewide participation. Now, New York will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WLUC

Additional September food assistance benefits related to pandemic to be issued

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in September in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Wednesday. “No Michigander should go hungry during a pandemic, and I am...
LANSING, MI
erienewsnow.com

SNAP Benefits Receive Permanent Boost in Funding

Living on disability, James Lehr relies on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help feed his family. "It's very important,” said Lehr. “We go through the food pantries and all, but with this, it allows us to buy good nutritious meats." SNAP is federally funded program that helps Americans...
ERIE, PA
