Year 85 of horse racing at Lexington’s historic Keeneland track gets underway Friday afternoon. While not a complete return to pre-COVID times, many activities will resume, including tailgating on the hill outside the racing facility on Fridays and Saturdays. The number of attendees will be limited. Keeneland Spokeswoman Amy Gregory said prior year Saturdays might see 30-to-40,000 fans on the grounds. She says, now, 20,000 or so is an optimal capacity. “People can see the horses. They can get up close to the paddock. They can get down on the rail. They can move around. People can really enjoy their experience at Keeneland,” said Gregory.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO