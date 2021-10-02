MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center Earns National Recognition For Efforts To Improve Stroke Treatment
CLINTON, Md. – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a...www.thebaynet.com
