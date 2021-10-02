Courteney Cox steps behind the counter at Central Perk to serve 'Friends' fans coffee

Photo credit Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Would you like your coffee hot or iced?

Courteney Cox has returned to her old stomping grounds at the Central Perk on the Warner Bros. lot.

Only this time, she’s not just enjoying a cup of Joe on the iconic orange couch, she’s serving it to patrons, too. We wonder if she got any pointers from bestie Jennifer Aniston whose character Rachel worked at the coffee shop as a waitress?

The actress posted an Instagram video working various positions on the WB lot.

One of those gigs included delivering coffee to tourists at the beloved coffee shop.

“There’s a Rachel, and a Monica,” she notes of the beverages that were ordered.

Her in-between-takes shift also included working the gift shop register and handing out parking passes to visitors.

Fans were thrilled with the interactions as one snagged a free key chain from the actress, while another got a selfie as she packed up his purchase.

Cox is currently filming her Starz horror/comedy “Shining Vale” on the same lot where the iconic “Friends” sitcom was filmed from 1994-2004.

In August, the 57-year-old revealed that she likes to kill time between takes by giving private studio tours to visitors.

"Here I am on the backlot of Warner Bros. filming my show, “Shining Vale.” There's definitely a lot of time in between setups, but I don't get bored. Nope, I see opportunity all around," Cox said in a video on Instagram.

The video shows Cox giving co-star Greg Kinnear a COVID-19 test, serving up and dishing out lunch to the staff, and lastly, riding in a golf cart around to different Warner Bros. stages.

In addition to her lead role in the upcoming series, Cox will also serve as a producer on the series, which also stars Kinnear and Mira Sorvino.