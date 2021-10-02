CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Final thoughts, prediction as Clemson attempts to bounce back with BC in town

By ORDER REPRINT
Island Packet Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson’s trials for the season went from an uncharacteristically sluggish offense to also include losing key players on both sides of the ball. Defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee, as well as running back Will Shipley, will be out against an undefeated and experienced Boston College squad on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium (7:30 p.m., ACC Network). Bresee is out for the season after tearing his left ACL against N.C. State, while Davis will be out for six or seven more weeks. He’s recovering from surgery on a bicep tear sustained against Georgia Tech.

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word. The federal holiday created decades ago to recognize Christopher Columbus’ sighting in 1492 of what came to be...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
CNN

Texas governor bans Covid-19 vaccine mandates by any employer in state

Washington (CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning all state entities, including private employers, from enforcing vaccine mandates, the latest escalation in the Republican's resistance to public health measures during the Covid-19 pandemic. The order states that "no entity in Texas" can enforce vaccination...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Davis Allen
Person
Tyler Davis
Person
Dabo Swinney
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy