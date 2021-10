A new online resource is up and running for Michiganders looking to help welcome the approximately 1,300 Afghan refugees expected to resettle in Michigan in the coming months. The Afghan Arrivals site allows volunteers to share specific resources they can offer for the variety of tasks needed to help support and welcome individuals and families to the state. Michigan residents can volunteer in person or remotely and can donate a variety of goods and services, including financial resources.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO