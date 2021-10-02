Amazon's New Deals Are Here — Including 'Ridiculously Comfy' Pillows with 101,000 Five-Star Ratings for $32
Amazon released a massive amount of new deals for the weekend, including top-rated and celeb-loved products for as little as $8. The retailer refreshed its Gold Box deal hub with new offers that come with savings as steep as 53 percent. There are now over 10,000 markdowns on Apple, Olay, Dash, Hotel Sheets Direct, and Jessica Alba's Honest beauty line. Shoppers can save on several reviewer-loved products that come with thousands of five-star ratings while these sales last.people.com
Comments / 1