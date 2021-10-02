Hingham Raiders take it down the wire before beating Bridgewater

HINGHAM - Of course this longstanding rivalry would need to be settled in the final minutes as the 8-6 score reflected the defensive battle that took place Sunday. The 8th grade Hingham Raiders youth football team proved that practice and conditioning during the week pays off on Sunday as the Raiders defense summoned every ounce of energy they had to stop the Bridgewater Badgers late in the 4th quarter where it mattered most to preserve the victory.