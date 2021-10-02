Disciples of Christ seek unity, communion, acceptance

“There is much else that JESUS DID. If it were all to be recorded ... the world could not hold the books that would be written." John 21:25. Words, books and sacred texts have always held an important role in religion. Recently two Disciples of Christ ministers met me at the new Morgenstern’s Bookstore in Bloomington. One, Eric Brotheridge, works at the store as well as serving the Disciples’ congregation in Bedford. David Garshaw is retired, having provided service on a national level with men’s work. Both have come from “families of preachers,” Eric’s a bit more ecumenical. But they both know the all-American Disciples denomination extremely well, including its origins in 19th century frontier revivalism, and current prospects.