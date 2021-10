The road to UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker has been anything but smooth for former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos. After pushing then-champ Jon Jones to the brink at UFC 239 in 2019, Santos spent more than a year on the sidelines as he rehabbed from serious injuries in both his knees. It was a trying period for the Brazilian, but after the time away from the Octagon, he was determined to come back better than ever.

