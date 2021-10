Julianna Peña believes that Amanda Nunes has about two months until she should be stripped of her bantamweight championship. Bantamweight contender Julianna Peña will be competing against Germaine de Randamie tonight at UFC on ESPN 16 in a fight that has major implications on the title picture at 135. Reigning champion Amanda Nunes has ruled over the division now for four years, but she added a featherweight championship to her responsibilities at the end of 2018, which has contributed to her being a less active bantamweight champion. This fact has not escaped Julianna Peña, who believes that if Nunes does not defend the belt soon, she should relinquish the championship.

