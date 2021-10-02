CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Provided Latest On N'Golo Kante's Health After Testing Positive for Covid-19

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has admitted N'Golo Kante is 'doing well' after testing positive for Covid-19 last month.

The 30-year-old contracted the virus at the end of September which saw him miss the defeat to Juventus in midweek, and it will see him miss the clash against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League.

It remains unclear if Kante is double vaccinated, but Tuchel has encouraged his players to get the vaccine however will leave the decision up to his players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9V2J_0cEweg1D00
SIPA USA

He said: "Vaccination seems to be a proper protection, I am vaccinated, but I don't really see myself in the proper position to speak out with recommendations. That would go too far. I'm a football coach, I'm not 100 percent expert in this."

Kante is likely to return after the international break and Tuchel gave an update on his health status, providing a positive response to questions over the Frenchman.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"N’Golo has symptoms but not a lot of symptoms, so he’s okay," said Tuchel to the official Chelsea website.

"I don't want to go into more details. He's okay. He's doing well.

"He was concerned about it (in the past), and he did everything not to get it. Unfortunately, he tested positive but we care about him, like we care about every player. We're in touch with him every single day. The doctors are in touch with him and he has our advice and our support, and he is in a good way."

The Independent

Sports
The Independent

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

