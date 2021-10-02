CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurgen Klopp Urges the Anfield Faithful to Make it a 'Special Game' Against Manchester City

By Charlie Webb
Liverpool FC are known for a lot of things around the world but one of the more famous ones has always been how good the Anfield crowd is.

From the Anfield Road end to the famous Kop stand. When Anfield is in full voice, it's a daunting task for any team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eccjb_0cEweair00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Since Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool he has used the '12th man' to his advantage numerous times.

The German manager is hoping that Sunday afternoon against Manchester City will be another time the Anfield faithful help his team.

Speaking during his Manchester City pre-match press conference, Klopp urged the fans to make it a 'special game'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsvHy_0cEweair00
Imagn

"That’s what we need again. I know after that long time without each other I don’t have to ask for that. The people have been exceptional since we are back – I love each second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PcVI_0cEweair00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Hopefully every corner of the stadium will be on their feet cheering the boys in Red this Sunday!

