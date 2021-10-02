CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Unveils New Overnight Hand Mask

Hypebae
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFenty Skin has added another item to its catalog that targets the hands. Dubbed the Hydra’Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask, the product will make your skin feel velvety soft by applying it overnight. Infused with 40% glycerin, fruit oils and plant extracts, the formula helps intensively nourish, soothe and...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Rihanna Plans to Open Savage X Fenty Stores in the U.S. in 2022

The business empire of Robyn Rihanna Fenty continues to grow as her lingerie and beauty brands elevate and her fans anxiously await for the “Umbrella” singer’s return to the stage. According to Bloomberg, the beauty and music mogul is planning to bring her Savage X Fenty lingerie line to brick-and-mortar...
RETAIL
POPSUGAR

Someone Get Cardi B a Sword, Because Her Vintage Mugler Dress Is Made For a Fashion Battle

Strap on your heels and touch up your lip gloss because Cardi B came ready to battle at Paris Fashion Week this year. After turning heads in a feathery red dress from the 1995 Mugler fall couture collection, Cardi executed another showstopping entrace outside her hotel in France, and the corset on her most recent gown basically doubles as a suit of armor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Vogue Magazine

Meet Izaak Adu-Watts, the Breakout Model From Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show

Last week, Rihanna premiered volume three of her Savage x Fenty film series in typically ambitious style. With a star-studded lineup featuring Normani, Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, Lourdes Leon, and Cindy Crawford, the eye-popping spectacle served up fashion-forward lingerie and a sense of inclusivity that has become the brand’s calling card. Between the adrenaline-pumping performances and runway walks, however, there was a striking new face to note: model Izaak Adu-Watts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Set Designer Behind Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 Talks How Rihanna Challenges Him, Why Trends Kill Creativity, More

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Willo Perron is the set designer behind the Savage x Fenty Vol .3 show, which premiered on Amazon Prime last week. Perron, who also worked on the first and second editions of the show, has worked with others to help Rihanna realize her vision and turn the Savage x Fenty shows into major events that merge fashion, performance, and art.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebrag.com

Troye Sivan on walking in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show

In case you missed it, Aussie hero Troye Sivan was one of many to walk in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show. As reported by Billboard, in a new interview Sivan has shared what it meant to him to be able to walk in the show, particularly as he basically went from being in lockdown to strutting down the hottest runway in the world right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Types#The Mask#Flowers
Hypebae

Supreme Reveals New Graphic T-Shirts for Fall 2021

As fans wait for an update on its potential collaboration with Tiffany & Co., Supreme has now unveiled eight new graphic tees as part of its Fall 2021 collection. The lineup is led by a colored T-shirt with lettered graphics, followed by a graffiti design by artist Stash that spells out Supreme. Elsewhere, the Chinese characters “最高,” which translate to “the highest,” are printed above the Box Logo. Charlie Brown is recreated into a linework figure holding a guitar, while the collection is complete with a blue-tinted image celebrating Nas and DMX.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
houstoniamag.com

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Storefront Will Make Its Houston Debut in 2022

Following the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 released on Amazon Friday, Rihanna is taking her lingerie brand from online to in-store. Savage X Fenty is reportedly coming to The Houston Galleria, along with a chain of brick-and-mortar stores nationwide following a series of pop-up shops in 2018. The forthcoming Houston location would mark one of the first stores in the state of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
thezoereport.com

Fenty Skin’s Newest Drop Is Here Just In Time For Winter — But It’s Not For Your Face

It’s become common knowledge that Rihanna is arguably the best smelling Celebrity out there — but what isn’t often observed is how unexplainably soft she looks, especially her hands, which fans are use to seeing wrapped around a mic or holding a wine glass. While walking hand-in-hand with Rihanna is a pipe dream for most people, the beauty mogul is giving the world the next best thing in the form of a Fenty Skin Hand Mask. “Our hands are one of the most used and expressive parts of our bodies,” Rihanna explains in a press release announcing the new product’s arrival. “I really wanted something that would give them some much-deserved TLC and nourishment.”
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

Rosalía Adds Spanish Flair to Her MAC Collection

After being named a MAC Viva Glam ambassador last year, Rosalía is back with another range of beauty products that celebrates her Spanish heritage. Leading the signer’s new makeup collection with MAC is the Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor, arriving in cool pink-beige “Nuez Moscada,” light peachy pink-beige “Achiote,” deep blue-red “Red Chile” and vibrant blue-red “Rusi Woo.” Elsewhere, the eyeshadow palette features 10 highly pigmented shades ranging from neutral to metallic tones.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Gucci Beauty Launches Its First Eyeshadow Palette

Just a month after introducing its new cushion foundation, Gucci Beauty has now unveiled its first-ever eyeshadow palette. Dubbed Palette Beauté Des Yeux Floral, the product comes with 12 satin, metallic and matte shades named after different flowers. Signature to Gucci Beauty’s style, each color is highly pigmented and buildable for creating diverse makeup looks.
MAKEUP
getthegloss.com

Olay’s new Retinol24 Max is here especially for dry skin

It contains twice as much retinol as the original Retinol24 formula, plus everything to hydrate parched complexions. If you’re looking to supercharge your retinol results, we’d like to point you in the direction of Olay’s new Retinol24 Max range, £39.99, launching today. As the name would suggest, it promises to maximise your retinol results for smoother, brighter, firmer skin with a blend of retinol and retinyl propionate, which is a gentler form of retinol.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

Tekla's Linen Bedding Collection Receives Two New Muted Colorways

Back in April, Tekla launched its linen bedding collection comprised of four hues — “Cream White,” “Pearled Ivory,” “Sand Grey” and “Dawn Purple” — for the summer. Now that fall has arrived, the Copenhagen-based homeware brand has expanded its line with two new seasonal colorways. “To us, luxury means not...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Hot Pink Catsuit for ‘SNL’ Afterparty With Pointy Heels and Dramatic Feather Coat

Kim Kardashian stepped out in bold style for an afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City, following her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” The media personality arrived in a hot pink catsuit by Balenciaga, which featured a slim-fitting silhouette and rounded neckline. For added drama, the piece was layered with a matching feather coat and accessorized with large crystal stud earrings. Kardashian’s look follows two additional all-pink outfits she’s worn this week while rehearsing ‘SNL’ in New York City, also by Balenciaga. In recent weeks, she’s also been spotted in similar single-tone outfits from the French luxury brand—including a fully...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health

Amazon Shoppers Love This Skin-Friendly Disposable Mask Brand, and It Just Dropped New Fall Styles

Looking to upgrade your face mask stash with some stylish (and rather festive) options this season? We got you. WeCare is an under-the-radar disposable mask brand on Amazon that's racked up thousands of five-star reviews from shoppers. The three-ply face masks have blown up on the site for several reasons; customers love that they're high-quality (one shopper called them the "luxury version of paper masks") and "breathable," and say they're so "soft" that they "don't mind" wearing them. Additionally, one of the masks' best features is that they come in a wide selection of colors and designs, from bright pink to tie-dye to butterfly prints. And now, the brand has released some of the best fall-themed styles we've seen thus far.
SHOPPING
Cosmopolitan

This hairstyle cost Kim Kardashian $10,000

Look, we're not stupid, we know that someone with as substantial worth as Kim Kardashian isn't going to buy their hair extensions from Pak's, but that didn't stop us wincing when her hairstylist revealed the cost of her most recent look. As well as Kim, Chris Appleton's client list includes...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy