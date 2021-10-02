ShopRite donates more than $1.5M for local charites at the 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer
The annual ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer brings the most talented women in professional golf to the classic Bay Course at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel in Galloway, New Jersey, while also bringing together organizations that serve people in need. Dozens of nonprofits received grants and donations totaling more than $1.5 million during a luncheon hosted Friday, Oct. 1 by Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, merchandising, and distribution arm for ShopRite stores.wrnjradio.com
Comments / 0