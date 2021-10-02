Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.

Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, coming to you on … what day is it here … either the second or third day of Sept. 30, 2021. This newsletter is often about Congress, but today it’s about CONGRESS. You cannot believe how Congress-y it is out there. Democrats’ agenda is on the line as moderate and progressive sects jockey in their endless battle for primacy. But maybe none of this even matters, since the anchor of the global economy—the dollar—is going to collapse in a couple of weeks so the National Republican Senatorial Committee can get some ad material.