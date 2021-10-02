Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, coming to you on … what day is it here … either the second or third day of Sept. 30, 2021. This newsletter is often about Congress, but today it’s about CONGRESS. You cannot believe how Congress-y it is out there. Democrats’ agenda is on the line as moderate and progressive sects jockey in their endless battle for primacy. But maybe none of this even matters, since the anchor of the global economy—the dollar—is going to collapse in a couple of weeks so the National Republican Senatorial Committee can get some ad material.

A day-by-day guide to Congress's high-stakes budget week

WASHINGTON — It’s less than 24 hours before a potential government shut down, and Congress is still debating how to keep the government open and raise the debt ceiling to avoid a default sometime in October. Democrats have also been attempting to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and unify - if they can - behind a massive social policy and climate change package.
Budget gimmicks will define Democrats’ next trillion-dollar spending bill

Government budgeting, both at the state and federal level, has always been partly about smoke and mirrors. For example, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have long reduced the apparent cost of new spending or tax relief by making it “temporary” — and daring future lawmakers to stop the largesse. But Democrats striving to pare back their massive $3.5 trillion spending plan — the largest spending bill in history — appear poised to take such budget gimmicks to absurd new heights in the weeks ahead. As Politico reported Wednesday,
Here are Trump’s most important endorsements, ranked

Donald Trump caused some eye-rolling on Wednesday when he endorsed Geoff Diehl, a little-known Massachusetts Republican challenging popular two-term Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. In throwing his weight behind the long-shot bid, the former president offered a reminder that he intends to use his influence to snub his perceived enemies — even within his own party.
Progressives May Be Making a Huge Error in Trying to Save Their Agenda

At this point, it’s clear that Democrats are not going to pass the $3.5 trillion social spending and climate bill they had once hoped for. Thanks to the objections from a handful of implacable centrists—most importantly, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema—the price tag looks like it will ultimately fall somewhere between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion, forcing the party to downsize its policy ambitions.
Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
Working-Class Americans Are Standing Up for Themselves—and the Left Is Denouncing Them | Opinion

Southwest Airlines canceled over 1,000 flights this weekend. Thousands of passengers were left stranded in airports across the country on Sunday, after a quarter of all flights never took off. Southwest blamed air traffic control issues for the cancelations, but to many, they seemed connected to Southwest's new COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which its pilots asked a court to block. Were the canceled flights the result of a "sick out" on the part of pilots refusing to get vaccinated? The pilots' union denied it, but when Amtrak started canceling trains Sunday afternoon due to "unforeseen crew issues," the idea that a general strike is brewing started to circulate, a response to the mass firings of other working-class and middle class Americans—nurses and police officers—who have refused the vaccine.
This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
