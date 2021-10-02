CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Puts His Wife On The Couch As If She Were A Player" - Juventus Defender Reveals Difficulties of Pep Guardiola Relationship at Man City

Danilo (30), signed for Manchester City in 2017 from Spanish side Real Madrid. In his two seasons in England, the Brazilian made a total of 60 appearances, scoring four goals in the process.

The full-back left the Etihad club in a swap-deal with Juventus, after failing to dislodge Kyle Walker as Pep Guardiola's preferred choice on the right side of defence, with Joao Cancelo moving in the opposite direction.

Speaking to Repubblica this week, as reported by Football Italia, Danilo spoke of what it was like from a personal perspective to work with Pep Guardiola.

"It's true, it's not easy to have a good relationship with him (Pep Guardiola). He is never relaxed, he thinks about football all the time," Danilo said.

"I think at home, in the evening, (Pep Guardiola) puts his wife on the couch as if she were a player on the pitch," he added.

Regarding Pep's actual skills as a coach, Danilo was more positive.

Speaking about Pep Guardiola alongside his other former managers such as Massimiliano Allegri and Zinedine Zidane, the defender said, “I’ve been lucky. They are different, but they are all winners."

The Brazilian continued, "I have tried to learn from everyone. It was with Guardiola that I changed my way of seeing things, I didn’t play much also because of an injury."

Danilo's comments will not come as a huge surprise to Manchester City's fans, with it well documented that Pep Guardiola is a football obsessive who does not always have the most open relationships with his players.

Indeed, Pep has spoken in the past of his preference to never become too attached to his players, and to maintain a professional distance.

