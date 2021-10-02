CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gottheimer issues statement on infrastructure bill

By Jay Edwards
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Friday released the following statement on the infrastructure bill:. “It’s deeply regrettable that Speaker Pelosi breached her firm, public commitment to Members of Congress and the American people to hold a vote and to pass the once-in-a-century bipartisan infrastructure bill on or before September 27. Specifically, the Speaker said, “I am committing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27. I do so with a commitment to rally House Democratic support for its passage.” That agreement was sealed with the vote of every Democrat in the House on August 24, which put the commitment in writing.

