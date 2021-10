PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — FBI Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Police are looking for a weapon that was inside a stolen FBI vehicle. The FBI said the vehicle was stolen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday from Schenley Park. The vehicle was located in the Hill District around 4 p.m., but officials are still looking for the gun, a Glock 19. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Police searched the area and brought in a bloodhound. The FBI said law enforcement is “devoting significant resources to locate the weapon.” WATCH: Briana Smith Reports “It is very rare. There aren’t a lot of FBI weapons floating around every day out in the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO