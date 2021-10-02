‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’ confirms Aang and Korra via gameplay videos

Ubisoft is allowing eager fans to play Riders Republic for free tomorrow. The game is available to pre-load now and will be available for 24 hours only. Ubisoft’s PC Play Day will be available for PC users through Ubisoft Connect. The download is available now, so players can get the software downloaded ahead of time. Once the game is live, players will be able to try out all of Riders Pupublic’s multiplayer modes. The career mode will also be available to work through. The tutorial will also be skippable, so that users can make the most of the limited time window.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO