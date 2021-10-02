CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’ confirms Aang and Korra via gameplay videos

By Will Nelson
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhilst being a rather poorly kept secret, it has been confirmed that Aang and Korra will be playable fighters in the upcoming Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Both Avatars have YouTube videos showing off how they play, with Aang focusing on aerial combat, as you’d expect considering his airbending skills. The showcase highlights all of Aang’s moves, which can also be found as an image on the game’s official Twitter account.

GIZORAMA

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is Passion Project Platform Fighter

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S very soon and we here at Ludosity and Fair Play Labs can’t wait to get into everyone’s hands. I am Joel Nyström, CEO at Ludosity, and you’ll also hear from Fair Play Labs’ game director here as we share excitement for players to finally be able to knock each other out in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.
imore.com

How to preorder Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl for Nintendo Switch

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is headed to Nintendo Switch on October 5, 2021. It's basically a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate but with your favorite cast of Nickelodeon characters including Aang, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, and many more. Each character has their own fighting style and silly skills that allude to some of your favorite episodes. You'll have to play as each character to see which one's attacks mesh with you best. Excited to play? Here's how to preorder your copy.
ComicBook

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Reveals Toph as Final Launch Roster Fighter

The upcoming brawler video game aptly titled Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has revealed that Toph from Avatar: The Last Airbender is seemingly the final character in the game's launch roster. The highly anticipated video game is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on October 5th, and brings with it a number of characters from different Nickelodeon franchises. With Toph, that brings the total number of Avatar characters to three given that Aang and Korra were both previously revealed.
nintendosoup.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Receives “Powdered Toastman” Character Showcase

Gamemill Entertainment shared a new trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl spotlighting one of its many playable fighters. The latest trailer puts a spotlight on Powdered Toastman from Ren & Stimpy, where the game’s developers explain the various moves and mechanics he uses in the game. Check it out below:. Nickelodeon...
waytoomany.games

Review – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

A Super Smash Bros. clone featuring Nickelodeon characters from our childhood. We’ve all been bizarrely looking forward to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl for a while, thanks to its outrageous premise. Come think of it, that was the natural progression after Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2, making a Smash clone after making a Mario Kart. I just never thought any studio would end up making it. Now it’s time to find out if the months of anticipation leading to this game’s release were worth the unusual hype for a low-budget game like this.
NME

‘Squid Game’ alarm clock video goes viral with doll wake-up call

A clock based on Netflix’s Squid Game has gone viral for its unforgiving wake-up alarm. The concept piece is based on the animatronic doll featured in the show’s first episode, where contestants play the traditional Korean children’s game Red Light Green Light. The clock fires soft pellets – instead of actual bullets – at nearby sleepers once the alarm is triggered.
NME

EGX Rezzed to become EGX Birmingham for March 2022

EGX 2021 has just wrapped up, and the dates and changes for the events next year have already been revealed. EGX Rezzed is moving from London, as it becomes EGX Birmingham in 2022, taking place between March 3 and 5. EGX London will then take place between September 22 and 25 next year as well.
NME

A new ‘Returnal’ content update might be on the way

Housemarque‘s PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal might be getting a new post-launch content update. As spotted by VGC, according to the reliable PlayStation insider Twitter account, PlayStation Game Size, a 6GB update has been uploaded to Sony’s servers. It’s unclear at this time what type of content the Returnal update will...
