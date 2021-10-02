‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’ confirms Aang and Korra via gameplay videos
Whilst being a rather poorly kept secret, it has been confirmed that Aang and Korra will be playable fighters in the upcoming Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Both Avatars have YouTube videos showing off how they play, with Aang focusing on aerial combat, as you’d expect considering his airbending skills. The showcase highlights all of Aang’s moves, which can also be found as an image on the game’s official Twitter account.www.nme.com
