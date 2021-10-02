CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

2 killed, 16 wounded — including 2 teens — in Chicago shootings Friday

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago Sun-Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were killed and 16 others, including two teens, wounded in citywide gun violence Friday. A SWAT team responded after a person was killed and two others were wounded in a shootout in Austin on the West Side. Police officers responding to a call about 10:30 a.m. saw four people get out of two cars and begin firing toward a house in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue, Chicago police said. People inside returned fire and hit one of the gunmen, police said. The person was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead. Their name hasn’t been released. The other shooters jumped back into the cars and left, according to police. Two people inside the home were also shot, police said. Paramedics took one person in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. The other went to a hospital too but the condition was not immediately released. One person was arrested near the scene and another was taken into custody by Oak Park police officers after the suspects were involved in a crash, police said. The second car was found burnt near Chicago and Lockwood avenues.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word. The federal holiday created decades ago to recognize Christopher Columbus’ sighting in 1492 of what came to be...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CNN

Texas governor bans Covid-19 vaccine mandates by any employer in state

Washington (CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning all state entities, including private employers, from enforcing vaccine mandates, the latest escalation in the Republican's resistance to public health measures during the Covid-19 pandemic. The order states that "no entity in Texas" can enforce vaccination...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Chicago Fire Department#Oak#Mount Sinai Hospital#Swat#Loretto Hospital#Mt Sinai Hospital
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy