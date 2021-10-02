CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Every actor who's played James Bond, ranked from worst to best

By Zac Ntim
Insider
Insider
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sf9UK_0cEwd4nB00
Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, and Pierce Brosnan and James Bond.

MGM

  • The new James Bond movie "No Time To Die" hits US theaters on October 8.
  • The film is Daniel Craig's last outing as Bond.
  • Below, Insider has ranked all six actors who have portrayed Bond on film.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .
Worst: George Lazenby (1969 - 1969)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kC4wO_0cEwd4nB00
George Lazenby as James Bond.

MGM

Australian actor George Lazenby is on this list as a matter of courtesy. He portrayed Bond once in 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." He was drafted in by Eon Productions — the film's producers — after Connery's decided to step away. And he was promptly replaced by Roger Moore when the series resumed in 1973 with "Live and Let Die."

Pierce Brosnan (1995 - 2002)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbrFh_0cEwd4nB00
Pierce Brosnan filming "007" in 1997.

Markus Beck/picture alliance via Getty Images

After 15 years of Daniel Craig — who is eulogized later in this slider — it is easy to forget the damage Pierce Brosnan did to the James Bond franchise, but it is important to revisit our lowest moments so that we can grow. So here, I humbly ask, do we remember the unfortunate orange spray tan Brosnan sported throughout his time as 007? Or the awkward hyper-pop theme songs such as Madonna's awful "Die Another Day."

Brosnan's films even have bad guns.

It is important to note that "GoldenEye" — Brosnan's first Bond film — was also the first film in the franchise not produced by Albert R. Broccoli, the film series originator, who had been succeeded by his daughter, Barbara Broccoli, along with his stepson, Michael G. Wilson. But it has been reported that Brosnan was favored by Albert R. Broccoli, so maybe it was time for him to step down.

Nonetheless, across his four-film run, Brosnan pushed Bond away from its steely, cool origins to something more Hollywood and less interesting.

Roger Moore (1973 - 1985)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrMBa_0cEwd4nB00
British actor Roger Moore, playing the title role of secret service agent 007, James Bond, is shown on location in England in 1972.

AP Photo

Roger Moore suited up as James Bond a record seven times, and the bulk of his films were directed by the British film director John Glen who had an unparalleled skill for capturing pure chaos on screen. And that is what Moore's Bond was best known for.

In his seven-film run, Moore went to space, fought off a pack of crocodiles, and defused a nuclear bomb. And while Moore's Bond was charismatic and entertaining, there was rarely any substance to what he said, and there was even less plot to hold together all the big-budget stunts. And for this reason, Moore's seven films don't make for great re-watching.

Timothy Dalton (1987 - 1989)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41K8ra_0cEwd4nB00
Timothy Dalton as James Bond.

MGM

The sole reason Timothy Dalton is not at the top of this list is that he only portrayed Bond twice, but this wasn't due to bad ratings or box office numbers. His films "The Living Daylights" (1987) and "Licence to Kill" (1989) are two of the most beloved Bond films and Dalton's dark and often serious take on 007 is widely considered to be the most accurate interpretation of Ian Fleming's book.

"I wanted to make him human," Dalton said of his interpretation of Bond during an interview in 2008 . "He's not a superman; you can't identify with a superman. You can identify with the James Bond of the books. He's a tarnished man, really. I wanted to capture that occasional sense of vulnerability and I wanted to capture the spirit of Ian Fleming."

As many people have stated before, Dalton's grounding of Bond paved the way for the franchise's most profitable period of releases with Daniel Craig's 007. Dalton's tenure, however, was cut short due to complex legal wrangles between the film's producers MGM and Eon Productions, which halted production until 1994 when his contract expired.

Sean Connery (1962 - 1967)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZU0NA_0cEwd4nB00
Sean Connery as the original movie James Bond.

United Artists

Sean Connery had a legendary acting career that spanned over 50 movies and included appearances in some of Hollywood's most iconic movies such as 1964's "Marnie," 1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," and 1987's "The Untouchables" for which he won a best-supporting Academy Award. But when he died last year, he was best remembered as the first 007.

According to Connery, however, his interpretation of 007 managed to charm everyone but Fleming.

"I never got introduced to Fleming until I was well into the movie but I know he was not happy with me as the choice," he said on the "South Bank Show" in 2008 .

Despite Fleming's reservations, Connery played the secret agent in seven films spanning 1962 to 1983 and his version is remembered as not only the coolest in the franchise but one of the coolest characters in cinematic history.

Connery's powers as 007 came from his own charisma. As Barbara Walters best described in a 1987 interview, the Scotsman was someone who didn't try to be sexy , he simply oozed class. Connery can also claim to be the only Bond actor who actually managed to pull off the famous catchphrase, "Martini, shaken, not stirred" and make it sound cool.

Best: Daniel Craig (2006 - 2021)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPm2c_0cEwd4nB00
Daniel Craig as James Bond in "No Time to Die"

MGM

Daniel Craig's Bond films are dark and physical and entertaining. But it is Craig's commercial success that has landed him atop this list. The numbers simply don't lie: 2012's "Skyfall," Craig's third outing as Bond, and first collaboration with British director Sam Mendes (American Beauty), raked in $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office making it the most commercially successful Bond film of all time.

Craig's portrait of the top-secret British spy helped to revive the franchise, which, at the time, had been struggling to find a contemporary identity for 007 following Brosnan's thematically erratic series of films.

Craig's last Bond film "No Time To Die" hits US theaters on October 8. Early projections suggest the film could make a $90 million debut at the international box office , so by the end of his tenure, Craig might not just be the actor who saved the Bond franchise but also the actor who saved cinema.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 24

Richard Tiny Groves Jr.
8d ago

There's know better actor then then Sean Connery to portray James Bond I've Sean every James Bond movie and Sean Connery was the best...

Reply(1)
26
Lynn Blankenship
8d ago

There’s only been ONE REAL JAMES BOND. Sean Connery . Everyone else was a wanna be.

Reply
21
Rattlehead
8d ago

1- Sean Connery, 2 Roger Moore. Nothing after that. We don't need a woke queer James Bond.

Reply
13
Related
ksl.com

5 actors who should be the next James Bond

Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the world premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise, "No Time To Die," in London on Tuesday. (Matt Dunham, Associated Press) — MI6 —Daniel Craig is hanging up the bow tie, holstering the Walther PPK and parking the Aston Martin in the garage.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Kate Middleton’s Gold Dress Stole the Show at the James Bond Premiere

Kate Middleton has worn countless memorable outfits over the years, but her latest might go down as one of our all-time favorites. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, attended the London premiere of the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Middleton walked the red carpet in a stunning gold gown by Jenny Packham, which turned heads for all the right reasons.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Timothy Dalton
Person
Michael G. Wilson
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
George Lazenby
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
NME

Daniel Craig reveals Pierce Brosnan advice that got him through Bond films

Daniel Craig has shared with NME the piece of advice that helped him most during his five-film stint as James Bond. No Time To Die, Craig’s final outing as the MI6 agent, is released today (September 30) in cinemas after multiple delays due to COVID-19 and the closure of cinemas around the world.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘The biggest wow red carpet moment’: Fans react to Kate Middleton’s look at No Time To Die premiere

Kate Middleton brought all the glitz and glamour to the world premiere of the latest James Bond film on Tuesday evening, arriving in a shimmering gold gown.Stepping onto the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a metallic-sequined Jenny Packham dress, complete with a sheer cape and structured shoulders.She accessorised the look with matching custom-made O’nitaa earrings and a pair of classic nude Aquazzura pumps. Her brunette hair was swept into an elegant updo, while her makeup was kept natural.The duchess attended the No Time To Die premiere alongside her husband, Prince William, who looked...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Mgm#Australian#Eon Productions#Getty Images#Orange Spray Tan Brosnan#British
kshb.com

James Bond 'basically raped a woman' in early film, 'No Time To Die' director says

The director of the soon-to-be-released James Bond movie "No Time To Die" says past films depicted the fictional British spy as misogynistic — or worse. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "No Time To Die" director Cary Fukunaga reflected on Bond films of the past and how the films wouldn't be acceptable in a post-#MeToo world.
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Léa Seydoux: 5 Things To Know About Daniel Craig’s ‘Bond Girl’ In ‘No Time To Die’

Léa Seydoux plays ‘Bond Girl’ Madeleine Swann in ‘No Time To Die,’ which marks Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007. Here is everything to know about Léa. It wouldn’t be a James Bond film without a “Bond Girl.” No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig in his fifth (and final) outing as James Bond, and he’s joined by French actress Léa Seydoux — better known as “Bond Girl” Madeleine Swann. Léa’s Madeleine works with Bond, as well as Nomi (Lashanna Lynch), Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), Paloma (Ana de Armas) and more allies to defeat Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), a terrorist leader.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vanity Fair

Kate Middleton Dazzles in a Jenny Packham Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

At the London premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die on Tuesday, there was no chance that Kate Middleton was going to be overshadowed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The royal arrived at Royal Albert Hall in a dazzling Jenny Packham gown with sheer panels and gold sequin detailing, while she accessorized with circular gold earrings by O’nitaa and nude heels by Aquaruzza.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Every Man Who Has Been Rumored to Take Over as the Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Idris Elba and More

Who will it be? Daniel Craig will say goodbye to James Bond after the premiere of No Time to Die in September 2021 — and fans have questions about the next actor in line. Craig originally suited up for the character in 2006, appearing in five films since then as the British secret agent. The Knives Out star followed in the footsteps of Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Bob Simmons, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan to portray Ian Fleming’s character.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Daniel Craig Recalls Partying Hard To Celebrate Landing James Bond, But Also Not Being Able To Tell Anyone Why

No Time to Die has concluded the Daniel Craig-led run of Bond movies with an epic and emotional finish, cementing him as one of the best Bonds ever. It's still hard to believe Craig almost passed on the role 15 years ago but, thankfully, he changed his mind and delivered some of the best movies in the franchise’s long history. Getting such a role is a major accomplishment, and the actor recalled partying very hard after he landed the role. But of course, he also couldn't tell anyone why he was celebrating.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Daniel Craig Has Harsh Words to Say About Quantum of Solace

While Daniel Craig is saying a fond farewell to James Bond with a record breaking run at the box office internationally, and a reasonable U.S. debut to boot, there is one particular movie of his five-film run that he doesn't have the greatest things to say about. Although it is fair to say that none of Craig's movies have flopped, when it comes to Quantum of Solace, which holds the lowest audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes of the five, Craig wasn't kind in his reminiscing of the Casino Royale follow up.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

James Bond 'No Time To Die' Rotten Tomatoes Score Is In

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, opens next week with the early reviews now hitting the net, and its Rotten Tomatoes Score is made known. With 97 reviews presently accounted for, James Bond No Time To Die has a lukewarm 82% Rotten Tomatoes Score among critics (Audience Score will come online with the movie's release).
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

148K+
Followers
15K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy