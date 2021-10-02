Should The Oscars Move Forward With The Outstanding Achievement In Popular Film Category?

It almost feels as though The Mummy needs to be shelved for a while in order to really get the story nailed down and make it possible for someone to come along with a fresh idea or at the very least a decent idea that will revive this franchise in a way that will be acceptable. To be completely honest, Tom Cruise’s version wasn’t absolutely horrible, but it definitely didn’t get a lot of love from the fans. Maybe they had already forgotten that The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor wasn’t exactly a smash hit since the story was kind of ‘meh’. But in any case, if there is another Mummy movie to come it would definitely benefit from a few changes that might, hopefully, become a little more accurate to Egyptian culture and possibly find actors that could really dig into their roles as they did in the version that came out in the 1999 version. It would be great to see something darker and more serious than Brendan Fraser’s take, even if this takes it out of the family-friendly zone. It’s a monster movie after all, not a cartoon. Here are a few actors that might be able to play the Mummy.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO