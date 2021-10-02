Should The Oscars Move Forward With The Outstanding Achievement In Popular Film Category?
In 2018, Marvel released the first-ever feature-length black superhero film, Black Panther, which was a huge milestone for entertainment and media altogether. Black Panther impacted the world with its cultural significance but more importantly, its timely themes and strong message helped the film garner talks of a possible Oscar nomination. The film amassed a high 96% on rotten tomatoes out of nearly 530 critics and amassed $1.348 billion at the box office worldwide. Now, the history of superhero films being nominated for anything other than technical awards at the Oscars isn’t great. Except for Heath Ledger winning the best-supporting actor role for his portrayal as The Joker in The Dark Knight, usually, the Academy voters only gave comic book films nominations in the visual effects department, sound editing, or sound mixing. In fact, the likely reason that Ledger only won the award for the best-supporting role was due to his unfortunate passing. Of course, this is just pure suspicion on my end as there’s no record of Academy voters confirming their dislike for superhero films. The median age of Oscars voters was 62, though that study was mostly conducted back in 2014. The point is that the Oscars tend to skew in the older demographic, which isn’t necessarily a targeted age for any superhero films.www.tvovermind.com
