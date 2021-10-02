Should The Oscars Move Forward With The Outstanding Achievement In Popular Film Category?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, Marvel released the first-ever feature-length black superhero film, Black Panther, which was a huge milestone for entertainment and media altogether. Black Panther impacted the world with its cultural significance but more importantly, its timely themes and strong message helped the film garner talks of a possible Oscar nomination. The film amassed a high 96% on rotten tomatoes out of nearly 530 critics and amassed $1.348 billion at the box office worldwide. Now, the history of superhero films being nominated for anything other than technical awards at the Oscars isn’t great. Except for Heath Ledger winning the best-supporting actor role for his portrayal as The Joker in The Dark Knight, usually, the Academy voters only gave comic book films nominations in the visual effects department, sound editing, or sound mixing. In fact, the likely reason that Ledger only won the award for the best-supporting role was due to his unfortunate passing. Of course, this is just pure suspicion on my end as there’s no record of Academy voters confirming their dislike for superhero films. The median age of Oscars voters was 62, though that study was mostly conducted back in 2014. The point is that the Oscars tend to skew in the older demographic, which isn’t necessarily a targeted age for any superhero films.

GoldDerby

‘Mass’ reviews: Oscar contender highlighted by ‘raw power’ of screenplay and ‘remarkable’ cast

“Mass” premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was officially released by Bleecker Street on Friday, October 8, so audiences could finally experience the intimate drama. But is the Oscar contender worth the watch? Let’s take a look at some of the “Mass” reviews and what they might mean for the film’s awards hopes. As of this writing “Mass” has a MetaCritic score of 79 based on 19 reviews counted thus far: 18 positive, one somewhat mixed, and none outright negative. Those predominantly positive notices are echoed on Rotten Tomatoes, where the film is rated 94% fresh based...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Modern Actors Who could Star in a Remake of ‘The Mummy’

It almost feels as though The Mummy needs to be shelved for a while in order to really get the story nailed down and make it possible for someone to come along with a fresh idea or at the very least a decent idea that will revive this franchise in a way that will be acceptable. To be completely honest, Tom Cruise’s version wasn’t absolutely horrible, but it definitely didn’t get a lot of love from the fans. Maybe they had already forgotten that The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor wasn’t exactly a smash hit since the story was kind of ‘meh’. But in any case, if there is another Mummy movie to come it would definitely benefit from a few changes that might, hopefully, become a little more accurate to Egyptian culture and possibly find actors that could really dig into their roles as they did in the version that came out in the 1999 version. It would be great to see something darker and more serious than Brendan Fraser’s take, even if this takes it out of the family-friendly zone. It’s a monster movie after all, not a cartoon. Here are a few actors that might be able to play the Mummy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals: Oscar Analysts Say Film Is Longshot to Win Best Picture

Chloe Zhao's Eternals will soon become the first Marvel Studios movie to receive a festival premiere, leading most to believe the studio will heavily promote it during next year's awards circuit. While the next set of Oscars aren't until March, some insiders are already making their predictions — and it looks like Eternals might be a longshot for Best Picture at best.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why The Saw Franchise Continues To Be A Disappointment

In 2004, the world was introduced to Saw, a micro-budget horror film that would grow into a lucrative nine-film franchise. The overall premise of the films was about John Kramer aka Jigsaw, a cancer survivor who puts criminals in sadistic traps in order for them to truly see the value of life. Saw was never a critical darling; however, the premise was intriguing to audiences and the film was a popular tradition for Halloween. However, interest waned for the franchise following the third entry. The Saw reviews weren’t getting any better and the notoriety of seeing a Jigsaw trap was wearing off. Following Saw: The Final Chapter, the series attempts to reboot twice, Jigsaw, and Spiral: From The Book of Saw; Unfortunately, the critics still weren’t impressed with both films. Jigsaw managed to get an impressive $102 million worldwide; however, the star-studded Spiral featuring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson only garnered nearly $40 million. Of course, the pandemic played a crucial part in the box office returns but there should be no denying that the Saw franchise isn’t as popular as it used to be. Horror has done particularly well in 2021, with A Quiet Place Part II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It making over $200 million worldwide. Let’s dissect the Saw franchise altogether and break down the reasons the franchise continues to be a disappointment.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Highest Grossing Comedy Films of 2021

The last year and a half has been tough on a lot of people. COVID-19 has directly impacted countless people all over the world. Even many of the people who managed to stay healthy have still felt the impact of the pandemic in one way or another. Needless to say, we all could use a good laugh now more than ever before. As a result, many people have been turning to comedy films as a way to escape reality and let off a little steam. Unfortunately, though, this was a difficult year for the film industry since many people are still reluctant to go to movie theaters. As a result, lots of films failed to bring in big bucks at the box office. Still, however, there were some solid comedies released in 2021 that deserve attention. Keep reading for the 10 highest grossing comedy films of 2021.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Greatest Fourth Wall Breaks in Movies

The fourth wall break has become a treat in cinema since quite a few people have come to love seeing those candid moments when the actors turn to the screen as they begin to speak to the audience. Obviously it’s all scripted and created for effect, but the novelty of it is too enticing to speak out against since it gives the moviegoers a sense that the people on the screen are speaking to them directly. It’s definitely all about perception and how people are going to view the effect, but to be fair it’s a lot of fun and tends to make a lot of people laugh since often the effect will be used in comedic movies or in a funny way since that appears to be the best way to use it. There have been moments when the method is used for dramatic effect as well, but almost every time it’s been used, the fourth wall break has satisfied a lot of audience members. Here are some of the best fourth wall breaks from various movies.
MOVIES
Variety

Thierry Fremaux’s Lumiere Fest Opens With Emotional Homage to Bertrand Tavernier; Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ted Sarandos Among Guests

After beating the odds last year by hosting a physical edition in the midst of the pandemic, Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux’s Lumière Festival kicked off in Lyon with great fanfare and prestigious guests including Paolo Sorrentino, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Valeria Golino, Joachim Trier, Rossy de Palma, Melanie Laurent and Edouard Baer. The festival, which unfolds in the birthplace of the Cinematograph and its creators, the Lumière brothers, is dedicating its 13th edition to its long-time president Bertrand Tavernier, the beloved filmmaker who recently died. During his opening speech, the usually voluble Frémaux had to take a moment to regain...
MOVIES

