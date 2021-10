BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Oct. 2. The first annual Harvest, Home & Hearth Festival is happening Saturday, Oct. 2. Guests can stop by Saint Albans Bay from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to enjoy the fun. There will be a variety of activities for kids, food trucks, live music, and over 40 vendors. This fundraising event is to support local organizations like Tim’s House, Martha’s Kitchen, and more.