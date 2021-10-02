CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China: Turning away from Western-style capitalism

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Chinese President Xi Jinping continues to upend China's "decades-long evolution toward Western-style capitalism," said Lingling Wei at The Wall Street Journal. Last week, the Chinese government's "measures to tame housing prices" and limit debt sparked a dramatic cash crunch at Evergrande, putting the country's second-largest property developer on the verge of collapse. But Beijing is unlikely to bail out the real-estate giant and may even welcome its downfall. Xi's ideological vision seems more and more to align with the development theories of Mao Zedong, "which call state capitalism a temporary phase" that will be replaced by socialism. "An ardent follower of Mao," Xi has preached that China's "hybrid model has passed its use-by date." It has allowed China's economy to "catch up to the West" but also "led to rampant corruption and eroded the ideological basis of Communist rule."

hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Washington Is Getting China Wrong

Evergrande Group, one of China’s largest property developers, is tottering on the brink of bankruptcy. Its founder, Hui Ka Yan, is scrounging to find the cash to meet payments on the $300 billion his company owes. Beijing has warned local officials to prepare for possible fallout if the gargantuan firm collapses. Around the world, financial analysts are wondering if Evergrande is China’s “Lehman moment,” the starting gun for a destructive wave of defaults that could take down the nation’s banks and set back the country’s—and the world’s—already shaky recovery from the pandemic-induced economic downturn.
ECONOMY
Xi Jinping
Mao Zedong
Paul Krugman
Niall Ferguson
Mikhail Gorbachev
Megan Mcardle
AFP

In Glasgow, China-US tensions could shape climate future

Global momentum is building on the climate crisis but action will be impossible without two nations, China and the United States, which together account for more than half of emissions -- and whose governments don't get along. "If the national governments of China and the US are not able to agree on anything of substance, I think there may well be room for serious action anyway, because both countries are able and willing to do a lot on their own," said Mary Nichols, who led major climate initiatives as chair of the California Air Resources Board.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China lodges stern representations with Australia on Taiwan comments

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged stern representations with Australia over "inappropriate" comments by former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott about Taiwan. Abbott last week visited Taiwan, which is claimed by China, in a personal capacity, met Taiwanese President Tsai...
CHINA
Forbes

The U.S. Still Dominates In Semiconductors; China Is Vulnerable (Pt 2)

“The US risks losing its superiority in semiconductors that are critical for commercial and military success.” - The Financial Times (2021) “China’s success in semiconductor markets has direct relevance to China’s geopolitical power as well as its military and espionage capabilities.” – Center for A New American Security (2019) “A...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Is another Cultural Revolution underway in China?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is cracking down on several sectors of Chinese society, including technology and entertainment. This has some Beijing watchers worried a new version of Chairman Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution is underway. Here's everything you need to know. What was the Cultural Revolution?. It was a brutal 10-year...
CHINA
Billboard

China's Celeb-Culture Crackdown Targets K-Pop-Style Fandom

HONG KONG — In April, a Chinese fan group dedicated to BTS member Jimin set out to give the K-pop star a special 26th birthday present: a customized commercial airplane. Through an account with 1.1 million followers on Weibo, China’s leading social media platform, the group says it crowdfunded over 1 million yuan ($155,000) in three minutes to wrap a Jeju Air jet with photos of the star, which would act as a giant, flying billboard.
CHINA
Engadget

Gogoro launches its battery-swapping tech in China

Gogoro has announced that its hot-swappable battery technology has arrived China and will be compatible with two local scooter brands so far. It's the company's first large-scale expansion, after promising earlier this year to bring its scooters and tech outside of Taiwan. In May, the company announced a partnership with...
ECONOMY
AFP

Key UN biodiversity summit to open in China

A key UN summit tasked with protecting biodiversity officially opens in China and online Monday, as countries meet to tackle pollution and prevent mass extinction weeks before the COP26 climate conference. Beijing, the world's biggest polluter, has sought to position itself in recent years as a world leader on climate issues after Washington's withdrawal from international commitments under the Trump administration. The online session that begins Monday afternoon -- setting the stage for a face-to-face meeting in April -- will see parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) working out the details of a new document that will set targets for protecting ecosystems by 2030. Up for debate are the "30 by 30" plan to give 30 percent of lands and oceans protected status -- a measure supported by a broad coalition of nations, as well as a goal to stop creating plastic waste.
ADVOCACY
Benzinga

How China's Financial Sector Probe Could Pose Risk For Alibaba, DiDi?

Chinese President Xi Jinping will launch an inspection on the ties between China's state banks and other financial honchos with big private-sector players that VP Wang Qishan allegedly helped avoid for years, the Wall Street Journal reports. Wang Qishan for years had installed people close to him in important positions at state-backed financiers.
ECONOMY
NBC News

Tensions mount between China and Taiwan

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-Wen responded defiantly to President Xi Jinping’s vow to reunify with China, saying the island will not be forced to bow to China and will bolster military defenses. Tension reached historic highs in the past week when China sent nearly 150 warplanes into Taiwan's air defense zone.Oct. 10, 2021.
POLITICS
NBC News

Taiwan's president says island won't "bow to pressure"

The Taiwanese president vowed to upgrade the island’s defenses and said the path of “reunification” with China would erode Taiwan’s freedom and democracy. The speech on Taiwan’s National Day followed a combative address by Chinese President Xi Jinping vowing to bring the island under Beijing’s control.Oct. 10, 2021.
POLITICS
