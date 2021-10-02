CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady puts Bill Belichick's legend to the test

By W. James Antle III
A veteran New England Patriots player was once quoted as saying that head coach Bill Belichick could take any 53 players and, as long as they bought into the program, win at least 10 football games in a season. That legend has now been put to the test. Belichick's team went 7-9 last year in its first season without Tom Brady as the starting quarterback — their first losing record since 2000, a 5-11 campaign the year before Brady took the top job. (Belichick did go 11-5 in 2008 with Matt Cassel as quarterback when Brady was injured.)

