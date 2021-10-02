Tom Brady puts Bill Belichick's legend to the test

BOSTON (CBS) — We knew that the relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick was pretty bad leading up to the quarterback’s departure for Tampa Bay. But we’re now getting details of just how bad it was between two of the figureheads of the New England Patriots. Excerpts from the book “It’s Better To Be Feared” by ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham have been released ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Buccaneers game at Gillette Stadium, and it makes it sound like it was a small miracle that the Brady-Belichick relationship lasted until 2019. Brady left the Patriots after two decades of NFL dominance because...

