CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Piyush Goyal welcomes the world to participate in India's golden growth story

atlanticcitynews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [United Arab Emirates], October 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a time when the whole world is coming together to recover from the pandemic and bring growth back on track, a resurgent India is ready to take on the responsibility of being the frontrunner in this revival process, said Minister of CommerceIndustry, Consumer Affairs, FoodPublic Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, Piyush Goyal.

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Ricky

Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a brief face-off near the border

Last week, Indian and Chinese soldiers were engaged in a brief face-off in Tawang. Tawang is a town located in Arunachal Pradesh, an official state of India. The face-off happened after a Chinese patrol tried to enter India's territory. The troops of the Chinese army were successfully pushed back away from India's territory.
atlanticcitynews.net

Piyush Goyal to inaugurate India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 today

Dubai [UAE], October 1 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be inaugurating the India Pavilion on October 1 at Dubai Expo 2020. Coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Dubai Expo 2020 will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months, said the Government of India statement.
INDIA
dallassun.com

Govt approves listing of ECGC through IPO on the stock exchange: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday approved the listing of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India through an Initial Public offer on the stock exchange. Addressing a press conference, Goyal said, "Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken a series...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piyush Goyal
Person
Narendra Modi
talesbuzz.com

Ritu Beri facilitates India’s participation in Tashkent International Film Festival 2021

13th Tashkent International Film Festival which is being held under the aegis of the President of Uzbekistan from 28th September to 3rd October 2021 will have star studded participation from India. Multiple stars from the Hindi Film Industry have confirmed their participation. The participation of Indian movies and stars has been felicitated by India’s ace fashion designer and Cultural & Tourism Ambassador for Uzbekistan in India, Ritu Beri.
MOVIES
tucsonpost.com

Dubai Expo 2020 an opportunity to showcase India's potential, says Piyush Goyal

Dubai [UAE], October 1 (ANI): Dubai Expo 2020 is an opportunity to showcase India's potential, said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, adding that the event will highlight a new emerging technologically driven and self-confident India to the world. Dubai on Thursday kicked off its USD 7...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Economy#Ani Newsvoir#Commerceindustry#Consumer Affairs#Artificial Intelligence
dallassun.com

Fintech market is expected to grow about USD 84 billion by 2025: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Asserting that India is poised to become one of the largest digital markets in the world, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the FinTech market is currently valued at USD 31 billion in India alone and it is expected to grow to about USD 84 billion by 2025 in the country.
INDIA
atlanticcitynews.net

Dubai Expo to present ancient culture of India, attract global investors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Government Advisory firmExpo 2020 Dubai was launched on October 1 and is slated to run for six months till March 31, 2022. The India Pavilion is one of the largest structures at the Expo with 4 floors dedicated to technology, research, innovation and heritage. The presentation of the ancient culture of India is expected to reveal new realities of human cultural existence, showing how Indian culture forms the basis of a strong socio-economic bilateral relationship with various nations.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
United Arab Emirates
atlanticcitynews.net

Beatitude becomes a destination for modern and designer handcrafted sarees

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/Heylin Spark): India is a multi-cultured, ethnically diverse country with a vast history and different dressing styles. Women in India have been gracefully wearing sarees of different types in different styles for years, and beautifully representing Indian culture across the globe. Keeping a global vision,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
atlanticcitynews.net

Renowned Indian businessman, philanthropist receives UAE Golden Visa

Dubai (UAE), October 8 (ANI/PNN): After Indian actors like Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal and Mammootty, a Dubai-based renowned businessman and philanthropist, Bharat J Mehra has been awarded the UAE's coveted 10-year Golden Visa for his humanitarian activities along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic. Mehra has founded the...
CHARITIES
atlanticcitynews.net

Emerging digital news portal-First India News- the turnaround of a regional news channel

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/Target Media): There is good news for the people of Rajasthan: its topmost regional news channel First India News has now gone digital. The highly reliable news broadcaster has a reputation for bringing original news content from all nooks and corners of the state and nation from trusted sources.
INDIA
atlanticcitynews.net

PM Modi an inspiration for rest of the world: Danish Prime Minister

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has set an ambitious climate target for renewable energy, is an inspirational figure for the rest of the world. "You (PM Modi) are an inspiration for the rest of the world...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Piyush Goyal calls for focus on skill development in all govt schemes

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Skill Development will be the core of all government schemes as the Centre pumps in more resources in the many Industrial, Textile and Automobile Parks, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. According to the press release by the Ministry...
EDUCATION
atlanticcitynews.net

Green Strategic Partnership symbolises far-reaching thinking of India, Denmark: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark is a symbol of the far-reaching thinking in both nations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. "A year ago today, we took the historic decision to establish a Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark...
JOBS
Birmingham Star

Piyush Goyal calls EPCs to aim for USD 450-500 billion exports next year

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday called Export promotional Councils (EPCs) for USD 450-500 billion exports next year. Addressing a mid-term review meeting with heads of various EPCs through video conferencing, Goyal directed discussions with all stakeholders before the new...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy