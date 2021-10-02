Piyush Goyal welcomes the world to participate in India's golden growth story
Dubai [United Arab Emirates], October 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a time when the whole world is coming together to recover from the pandemic and bring growth back on track, a resurgent India is ready to take on the responsibility of being the frontrunner in this revival process, said Minister of CommerceIndustry, Consumer Affairs, FoodPublic Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, Piyush Goyal.www.atlanticcitynews.net
Comments / 0