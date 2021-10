Indian and Chinese army commanders met Sunday and discussed steps to disengage troops from key friction areas along their disputed border to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, an Indian army spokesman said.The commanders met after a gap of two months at Moldo on the Chinese side in the Ladakh area and a joint statement is likely to be issued on Monday, said Col. Sudhir Chamoli, the army spokesman.No details were available. There was no immediate comment by the Chinese side.Since February, both India and China have withdrawn troops from some face-off sites on...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO