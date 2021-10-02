Gordon Ramsay criticised for charging £31.50 for fish and chips at new restaurant

Gordon Ramsay has been criticised on social media after it was revealed that the TV chef ’s latest culinary venture is charging £31.50 for fish and chips.

The River Restaurant at London ’s Savoy Hotel is set to open on 11 October and is described on its website as a “beautifully classic, yet stylish and relaxed all-day dining restaurant”.

“The River Restaurant showcases the very best shellfish and seafood the UK has to offer,” the description adds.

“From fresh oysters, ceviche and caviar served at the centre-piece raw bar, to an incredible à la carte menu including delicately spiced tandoori monkfish curry, swordfish schnitzel or a whole baked Cornish turbot.”

However, according to a sample menu , the restaurant is charging £24.50 for a dish it calls “cider-battered gurnard, minted peas, warm tartare sauce”.

Additionally, the chef is charging £7 for a side order of “Koffmann’s fries”, bringing the total amount for the fish and chips pairing up to £31.50.

The Sun reports that Ramsay’s new venture will also charge a 15 per cent service charge, bringing the total price of the dish up to more than £36.

When the 54-year-old posted a photograph of the meal on his Instagram, fans were quick to voice their concerns at its price.

“£25 for that fish!! Rip off, I could eat for a week for that,” one person wrote.

“I have some McCain oven chips in the freezer,” another teased.

Other Instagram users took issue with the portion size, with one person writing: “I’d much rather spend $15 on a whole meal rather than like $120 on a plate with 3 ounces of food on it.”

The Independent has contacted Ramsay for comment.