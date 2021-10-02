First-time restaurateur to reopen Morrice eatery
MORRICE — If Ken Reese has learned anything in his 30-plus years working in the restaurant industry, it’s that people will travel for a good meal. Reese hopes his diverse menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items and renovated dining space will help draw customers from Webberville, Durand, Owosso, Perry and other surrounding communities as he prepares to open Country Ranch Family Restaurant & Ice Cream Parlor in Morrice.www.argus-press.com
