Not only is Xavier Prather the first Black winner of “Big Brother,” but he’s only the third houseguest to win with a unanimous vote after crushing Derek Frazier 9-0 in the Season 23 finale last week. The other two to do so in a regular “Big Brother” season are Dan Gheesling in Season 10 and Cody Calafiore last year in the second all-stars outing. And if you ask Julie Chen Moonves, X may just be the “BB” GOAT with his quietly dominant game and well-liked personality. “He’s only the third player to ever get an unanimous win… and in my humble...

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO