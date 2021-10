Age 64, of Forsyth, passed away Sept. 23, 2021. Daniel was born Aug. 18, 1957, in Owosso, the son of Garth and Elma (Dibean) Edick. He was a retired career military, serving in both the United States Army and United States Navy. Danny also was a retired worker of the United States Postal Service of over 20 years. He was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman, traveler and a fan of the Detroit Lions. Most of all, Danny loved spending time with family.