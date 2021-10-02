CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Jordan vs. Compton, Football

By Dante Williams
 9 days ago
Jordan hosted Compton for a key Moore League matchup on Homecoming. For more coverage of all Long Beach sports, head to www.The562.org. We are a non-profit, …

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks as always to Naples Rib Company for their sponsorship. Lakewood senior and Oregon State commit Laura Williams helped lead the Lancers to their first Moore League title since 2017 in a sweep of Wilson last week. Williams put up nine kills and three aces in the victory.
LONG BEACH, CA
Football: Millikan Secures Comfortable Win at Compton

This football season has been a winding road for the Compton High football team. With their home campus under full reconstruction, Compton (2-4, 1-2) has been unable to play a home game this season, but finally got the chance to play hosts on Friday night at Compton College. Unfortunately for Calvin Bryant’s squad, they were taking on Millikan (4-4, 3-1), and the Rams cruised to a 42-6 win on the road.
COMPTON, CA
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. San Pedro, Football

Lakewood hosted San Pedro in a non-league contest at Vets Stadium on Friday night.For more coverage of all Long Beach sports, head to www.The562.org. We are …. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has covered sports for multiple publications throughout Southern California.
LAKEWOOD, CA
Football: Long Beach Poly Shuts Down Aquinas In Big Win

It was muddy, it was messy, and it was a two hour drive to San Bernardino in Friday Southern California traffic, but Long Beach Poly’s game against Aquinas was beautiful for the Jackrabbits and their fans. The game was the Falcons’ Homecoming, but it was the Jackrabbits’ coming out party as they may have turned a corner in their quest to improve from their 1-3 start to get ready for a run in the playoffs. Poly played by far its best game of the year, completely shutting down the Falcons in the second half in a 41-14 victory.
LONG BEACH, CA
High School Football Preview: Millikan at Compton

Over the past few weeks, the Millikan Rams (3-4, 2-1) have seemingly established themselves as the second-place team in the Moore League. Tonight they’ll get a unique challenge from a Compton (2-3, 1-1) team that’s looking for an upset win to keep its playoff hopes going. The game will kick...
COMPTON, CA
Football: Jordan Holds On For Dramatic Win At Wilson

Another incredible performance from Damian Henderson and huge defensive stops in the clutch moments helped Jordan pick up a historic 21-20 win on Friday night at Wilson after a possible game-winning field goal went wide for the Bruins in the final minute. It’s the first time the Panthers (4-4, 2-2)...
LONG BEACH, CA
High School Football Preview: Wilson vs. Jordan

If Wilson or Jordan have any dreams of making the CIF Southern Section playoffs they must win tonight as the Panthers visit the Bruins with only three weeks left in the regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wilson (1-5, 1-2) has improved mightily since struggling against quality competition...
LONG BEACH, CA
High School Football Preview: Long Beach Poly at Aquinas

The Long Beach Poly (3-3, 2-0) football team faces an intriguing test as it hits the road this Friday to San Bernardino, where they’ll face the Aquinas Falcons (3-3, 1-0). Both teams originally had league games scheduled (Poly was to play Cabrillo Friday), but had those opponents cancel due to positive COVID-19 tests.
LONG BEACH, CA
High School Football Preview: Lakewood vs. San Pedro

The Lakewood football team is back at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday to face LA City Section powerhouse, San Pedro. The Lancers (2-4, 2-1) are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Millikan last week while San Pedro (4-1) is also coming off a close loss to Banning.
LAKEWOOD, CA
VIDEO: Wilson vs. Poly, Boys’ Water Polo

All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. The Wilson Bruins visited rivals Long Beach Poly for an early Moore League showdown.For more coverage of all Long Beach sports, head to www.The562.org. We ar…
LONG BEACH, CA
Girls’ Volleyball: Wilson Sweeps Long Beach Poly

Wilson looked like a new team while sweeping Long Beach Poly in Moore League girls’ volleyball action on Tuesday 25-15, 25-21, 25-21. The Bruins used superior service and defense to dominate the visiting Jackrabbits and leap into second place in the league standings. “That’s a big confidence booster for the...
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach State Notebook: Women’s Soccer Atop Big West Conference

The Long Beach State women’s soccer team scored another last-second goal to steal all of the points in a Big West Conference matchup last Sunday at Cal State Fullerton. With the score tied 1-1 in the 89th minute, a beautiful set piece play from Daria Petredes, Kaylee Ramirez, and Lena Silano gave LBSU (6-4-2, 3-0-1) the victory. Petredes fed Ramirez with a short pass on the near side, and Ramirez crossed it to Silano who scored her ninth goal of the season. She also scored the equalizer in the 56th minute.
LONG BEACH, CA
