Iowa Hawkeyes (-3, O/U 47.5) at Maryland Terrapins. This Maryland side got really sexy really quick. Sharp money knocked the Terps from +4 to +3, but I still believe the Hawkeyes are a better football team at a great number. Iowa’s defense is insane and I trust that side of the ball to make life difficult on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Spencer Petras let me down last week with an awful interception at the end of the first half against Colorado State to derail the cover, but I have no problem going right back to the well.

