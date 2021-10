PHOENIX — Arizona is getting another $862 million in federal COVID relief money to help safely reopen schools. But a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Education said none of these dollars will be available for the legally questionable program instituted by Gov. Doug Ducey to financially reward schools that do not require students and staff to wear masks. That’s because this money is coming from the Treasury Department, which administers a separate program. And it was Treasury that told Ducey his plans violate the terms of the grant.

