Plasma 5.23 Lands More Last-Minute Fixes To Avoid Wayland Crashes

The AMD Radeon Gallium3D driver code today landed a nice optimization for benefiting PRIME setups with integrated and discrete Radeon GPUs. With this latest code for Mesa 21.3-devel to the RadeonSI driver, copies from the discrete GPU to the integrated GPU for presentation on the screen are now done asynchronously. These async copies are done using the SDMA engine and in turn allows the discrete GPU to handle more work. An Async compute context is also used as a fallback to async SDMA copies. The patch summed it up quite simply, "Doing this copy using SDMA frees up the dGPU to do more interesting things while the copy is happening; for instance the rendering of the next frame."

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO