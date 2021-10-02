Plasma 5.23 Lands More Last-Minute Fixes To Avoid Wayland Crashes
Plasma 5.23 stable is due to be released in two weeks while until then KDE developers are scurrying to land more fixes in this next desktop update. This past week KDE Plasma 5.23 has seen many more fixes, especially as it concerns the Plasma Wayland session and in particular addressing a number of crash fixes for the KWin compositor. Some of the changes that landed in the KDE space this past week includes:www.phoronix.com
Comments / 0