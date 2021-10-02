Shelton couple celebrates 65th anniversary
SHELTON - Bill and Martha McCart of Shelton celebrated their 65th anniversary on Aug. 25. The couple was married in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Aug. 25, 1956. They have five children, Peggy (Bill) Harrison, Kathi (Jeff) Remmert, Joe (Ann) McCart, John (Becky) McCart, and Mike McCart. They also have six grandchildren, Cassie (Brandon), Breanne (Robert), Mary (Ethan), Sarah, Meghan, and Lauren; and four great-grandsons, Barrett, Colton, Harlem and Dallas.
