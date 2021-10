Amazon is offering its employees greater flexibility about coming back to the office. In a memo to employees on Monday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company will leave it up to individual team directors to decide how often their employees work in the office. It’s a change from Amazon’s previous return-to-work plan, announced in June, in which it set a baseline of three days a week in the office, giving employees the option to work remotely up to two days a week. (Prior to that, in March, Amazon said that its goal was to “return to an office-centric culture as our baseline.” )

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO