There is not much better than hearing Eli Manning and Peyton Manning go back and forth at one another. And they did that once again on Monday Night Football. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys met up on Monday Night Football for an NFC East matchup early in the season. The game figured to have some big playoff implications down the line. But during one point of the broadcast, the actual game on the field took a backseat to the Manning brothers who were speaking to Alabama football coach Nick Saban. For those who don’t know, Peyton and Eli Manning have their own alternate “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO