Andy Serkis Says Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s F-Bomb Is Totally Worth It

Upon the release of 2018’s Venom, the reviews were less than kind. The plotting, ridiculed. The dialogue, lambasted. Tom Hardy’s performance as both Eddie Brock and the titular alien symbiote, however, took the public by surprise. Specifically, the scene where Hardy dives into a lobster tank in the middle of a busy, upscale San Francisco restaurant to quench the symbiote’s hunger. After reading enough descriptions characterizing the performance as oddball, batshit, and loony, the gist was that Venom was so-bad-its-good. Unfortunately, the first film was mostly just bad. Save those moments where Hardy went for it, Venom just sat there, inert, telling a prototypical origin story and hoping audiences would care. It’s not until the post-credits sequence hits, when Woody Harrelson greets Eddie in that amazing red wig, that the silver lining appears. Then they announced a sequel that pits Harrelson’s equally crazed energy against Hardy.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO