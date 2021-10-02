Rumor has it that the iPhone 14 will offer 2TB of storage
This year’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models may have seen a doubling of their max storage capacity from 512GB to 1TB when compared to last year’s models, but that apparently hasn’t been enough for Apple. In an attempt to push the very boundaries of the amount of storage a phone can offer, the Cupertino-based company may be planning to ship the iPhone 14 will up to 2TB of storage, effectively doubling the max storage for two years in a row.www.gizmochina.com
